KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Of course, Taylor Swift is one of, if not the most successful, singers of the year, but she has another talent… Baking!

For this week’s FOX4 recipe, we decided to try out Swift’s popular Chai Sugar Cookie recipe to celebrate the holidays and her frequent trips to Kansas City.

The recipe makes a soft, buttery cookie with plenty of sugar and spice. The cookies also feature a delicious glaze.

The cookie:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup sugar, plus more for topping

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 chai tea bag

Directions:

Oven at 350 F, grease cookie sheet. Beat butter and add vegetable oil. Add sugar, powdered sugar, egg and vanilla. Stir in flour, baking soda, salt and tea. Chill the soft dough for about 1 hour. Line cookie sheet with 12 tablespoons of dough drops. Press evenly and cover with sugar. 9ish minutes in the oven. Cover with icing when cool completely.

The Glaze:

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons milk or eggnog

Directions:

Let cookies cool Spread icing on cookies Enjoy!