Frozen yogurt breakfast bars

Ingredients: 1 cup frozen or fresh berries 1 cup rolled oats 1/2 cup peanut butter (or other nut butter) 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 1 tablespoon maple syrup 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup yogurt 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Servings: 8 bars

Directions:

Stew the berries in a small saucepan until soft (about 5 minutes). Set aside to cool. In a large bowl mix the oats, peanut butter, ground flaxseed, maple syrup and cinnamon until combined well. Transfer the mixture to a parchment lined 11x7 glass baking dish and press the base into the dish. In a separate bowl, mix together the yogurt and vanilla. Spread the yogurt onto the oat mixture. Dot the yogurt with the stewed berries and use a knife to swirl. Place into the freezer and let freeze for 2 hours, or until the bars are solid enough to cut. Remove from freezer and let thaw about 10 minutes. Cut into bars and enjoy!

