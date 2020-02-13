Frozen yogurt breakfast bars

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen or fresh berries

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup peanut butter (or other nut butter)

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup yogurt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Servings: 8 bars

Directions:

  1. Stew the berries in a small saucepan until soft (about 5 minutes). Set aside to cool.
  2. In a large bowl mix the oats, peanut butter, ground flaxseed, maple syrup and cinnamon until combined well.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a parchment lined 11x7 glass baking dish and press the base into the dish.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the yogurt and vanilla.
  5. Spread the yogurt onto the oat mixture.
  6. Dot the yogurt with the stewed berries and use a knife to swirl.
  7. Place into the freezer and let freeze for 2 hours, or until the bars are solid enough to cut.
  8. Remove from freezer and let thaw about 10 minutes.
  9. Cut into bars and enjoy!

