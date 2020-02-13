Frozen yogurt breakfast bars

Ingredients:
1 cup frozen or fresh berries
1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup peanut butter (or other nut butter)
1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup yogurt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Servings: 8 bars
Directions:
- Stew the berries in a small saucepan until soft (about 5 minutes). Set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl mix the oats, peanut butter, ground flaxseed, maple syrup and cinnamon until combined well.
- Transfer the mixture to a parchment lined 11x7 glass baking dish and press the base into the dish.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the yogurt and vanilla.
- Spread the yogurt onto the oat mixture.
- Dot the yogurt with the stewed berries and use a knife to swirl.
- Place into the freezer and let freeze for 2 hours, or until the bars are solid enough to cut.
- Remove from freezer and let thaw about 10 minutes.
- Cut into bars and enjoy!
