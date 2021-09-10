Game day recipes: Hawaiian sliders and more!

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2021 season and make it to another Super Bowl!
Join them in the fun with these delicious game day sliders with Chef Mark Webster from Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit and the FOX4 Morning Crew.
Even more slider recipes are available on their website.
Hawaiian Sliders
Ingredients
- 12 oz. 85% lean ground chuck (makes 4 – 3 oz. sliders)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 slider buns, split
- 8 slice(s) Roma Tomato
- 8 slice(s) Oscar Myer bacon, cooked
- 8 Monterey white mushroom slices
- 8 slice(s) Parrano Cheese
Directions
- In sauté pan sauté bacon over med-high heat until cooked, remove bacon and sauté mushrooms
- Combine chuck, and salt and pepper to taste. Form into 3 oz. patties and grill until juices from meat are clear in pan over med-high heat., 4-6 minutes per side (160 degrees)
- Build burger by bottom bun, cooked burger and top with cooked bacon, mushrooms, Parrano cheese and 2 slices of Roma tomato
Buffalo Bacon & Blue Cheese Sliders
Ingredients
- 1 1/12 LB ground chuck
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 sliced of bacon, cooked, split in half
- 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 6 Hy-Vee cocktail buns
- 1 cup bleu cheese crumbles
- Buffalo sauce to taste
Directions
- Combine ground chuck with salt and pepper
- Form into patties
- Grill for 4-6 min per side or until juices from burger run clear (160 degrees)
- Place cooked burger on bottom bun, tope with one full piece of bacon 1 tsp buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles
- Finish with lettuce and top bun