Game day recipes: Hawaiian sliders and more!

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2021 season and make it to another Super Bowl!

Join them in the fun with these delicious game day sliders with Chef Mark Webster from Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit and the FOX4 Morning Crew.

Even more slider recipes are available on their website.

Hawaiian Sliders

Ingredients

12 oz. 85% lean ground chuck (makes 4 – 3 oz. sliders)

Salt and pepper to taste

4 slider buns, split

8 slice(s) Roma Tomato

8 slice(s) Oscar Myer bacon, cooked

8 Monterey white mushroom slices

8 slice(s) Parrano Cheese

Directions

In sauté pan sauté bacon over med-high heat until cooked, remove bacon and sauté mushrooms

Combine chuck, and salt and pepper to taste. Form into 3 oz. patties and grill until juices from meat are clear in pan over med-high heat., 4-6 minutes per side (160 degrees)

Build burger by bottom bun, cooked burger and top with cooked bacon, mushrooms, Parrano cheese and 2 slices of Roma tomato

Buffalo Bacon & Blue Cheese Sliders

Ingredients

1 1/12 LB ground chuck

Salt and pepper to taste

6 sliced of bacon, cooked, split in half

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

6 Hy-Vee cocktail buns

1 cup bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo sauce to taste

Directions

Combine ground chuck with salt and pepper

Form into patties

Grill for 4-6 min per side or until juices from burger run clear (160 degrees)

Place cooked burger on bottom bun, tope with one full piece of bacon 1 tsp buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles

Finish with lettuce and top bun