Grilled adobo marinated shrimp tacos, shredded cabbage, salsa verde recipes

In celebration of March and the beautiful weather (after some not-so-beautiful days), we whipped up a fantastic recipe: grilled shrimp tacos! Chef Bryant Wigger from The American Reserve joined FOX4 to show us how it’s done.

Guajillo Adobo Marinade

5 ea Calabrian chlli

2 ea guajillo chili

2 tbl apple cider vinegar

2 ea garlic cloves

1 tbl honey

1 oz evoo

Toast guajillo chili in oven for 4 minutes or until slightly toasted.

Take seeds out and soak in water for 10 min.

Take guajillo out of water and puree with all rest of ingredients. Season with salt and pepper

Salsa Verde

.5 onion

2 clove garlic

¼ lb tomatillos

2 ea Anaheim chilies roasted

.5 tsp oregano

.5 tsp cumin

.5 tsp coriander

1 tsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Prep the tomatillos by taking out of the husk, wash and quarter.

Toss tomatillos, Anaheim chilies, and onions with evoo, salt and pepper and grill on high heat for 8 – 10 min or until lightly charred.

Put all ingredients in a pot use hand mixer to blend together. Season and taste

Shrimp and assembly

Marinade shrimp for 20 minutes then grill until done.

Heat tortillas on the grill and place in a warm damp cloth to keep from drying out.

Shred cabbage and mix with salsa verde and top with chopped cilantro, lime, sliced radish and pickled onions.

