Grilled peach shortcakes: Cooking with Karli

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simple, yet decedent. This dessert will make your mouth water

Peaches are in season now through the end of the summer, and we have just the right way to use them. Add your favorite pound cake, and wow. That’s how to spend your warm summer nights.

Matt Chatfield of Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living joined FOX4’s Karli Ritter live at Signal Hill’s grill. Watch the preparation in the video player embedded in this article.

Ingredients

4 slices of pound cake 1 inch thick, (use your favorite recipe)

6 Large, Fresh, Ripe Peaches, quartered

1/4 cup Melted butter

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp vanilla

Whipped Cream

Candied Pecans

Directions

Prepare the grill with medium heat. Brush the peaches with melted butter. Cook peaches, flat side down, directly over heat for 3-5 minutes. Rotate the peaches a turn, then turn them over once after more caramelization of cooking. Remove the peaches from the grill and toss the in a bowl with the sugar, lemon juice and vanilla (this liquid will be used as a syrup topping). Grill the pound cake on each side for 15-30 seconds in between turns to toast nicely. Top each with some warm peaches and top with the whipped cream. Drizzle the syrup from the bowl with the peaches over each shortcake, sprinkle with the candied pecans, and serve immediately.

