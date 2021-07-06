Grilled pound cake topping recipes: Limoncello and pineapple

A new, weird recipe with alleged Midwestern roots set the internet ablaze this past week: popcorn salad.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grilling season includes plenty of meat and, usually, vegetables. But don’t forget the grilled fruit. And the cake.

Yes, grilling poundcake and topping it with fruit is an easy yet scrumptious way to impress your family and friends this summer!

Best Regards Café & Bakery makes vanilla and limoncello flavored pound cake, but any pound cake will do as long as it is made with high-quality ingredients, such as real butter, real sugar, eggs and real vanilla. Avoid brands that include hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup or imitation vanilla.

Grilled Limoncello Pound Cake

Makes 6-8 servings

Your favorite high-quality Limoncello Pound Cake, chilled

1 pound fresh strawberries

Blueberries or raspberries (optional)

1 tablespoon melted butter

Real whipped cream, fresh mint, for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Clean and slice strawberries, place in bowl and sprinkle 2-4 tablespoons of sugar. Stir fruit and let rest for at least 30 minutes, or up to several hours. This process is called macerating. The longer you allow fruit to macerate, the juicier they become. (You can add other fruits to the mix but be sure that the strawberries are more than half of the total mixture.)

2. Slice chilled pound cake onto 1-inch slices. Any thinner, and you risk breakage on the grill.

3. Preheat grill to medium/high or about 350-400 degrees. Clean grill surface well (avoid wire brush) or see note below.

4. Brush one side of the pound cake with melted butter. Lightly grill the thick slices of the pound cake on the grill for about 1-2 minutes per side. The browned grill marks are what makes this dessert so special.

5. To serve, place grilled poundcake on a plate and top with macerated fruit. Add real whipped cream and garnish with mint, if desired.

Pro Grill Tip: You really want to avoid the mystery flavors and crust on the grill from the last cook. I suggest that you go to any hardware store or retailer that sells BBQ supplies and purchase a small and simple replacement grill grate. All you have to do is rest this on top of your regular grill grates. This is much preferred to Grill Roulette.

Grilled Pineapple with Grilled Vanilla Pound Cake

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Your favorite high-quality Vanilla Pound Cake

6-8 slices pineapple (canned, fresh or from grocery prepared fruit section)

1/4 cup granulated or brown sugar

1+ teaspoons cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon melted butter

Caramel sauce (optional)

Directions

1. Dry pineapple slices with a paper towel and place on a plate in a single layer.

2. Mix sugar and optional cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle sugar mixture lightly onto the pineapple slices, flip and repeat.

3. Preheat grill to high. It should be smoking hot!

4. Slice chilled pound cake not less than 1-inch thick. Any thinner, and you risk breakage on the grill.

5. Brush the pound cake lightly with melted butter. Toast slices briefly on the grill, being careful not to burn.

6. Grill the pineapple for about 2-3 minutes per side. If you are lucky and the grill is plenty hot you may actually get a caramel crust. This will not always happen. The key here is to flash heat enough to start to draw some juice out of the pineapple without overcooking the whole slice or burning it.

7. To serve, place grilled pound cake on a pretty plate, top with grilled pineapple and drizzle with caramel sauce, if desired.

Master Level: Sprinkle a little granulated sugar (no cinnamon) and brûlée it with a hand-held kitchen torch. My advice: Practice this before doing this in front of friends!

