Grilled salmon with sundried tomato, peppadew chili vinaigrette recipe

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Grilling fish. It can sound intimidating, but it’s easier than it seems! Plus, it’s quintessential summer food.
Matt Chatfield of Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living joined FOX4’s Karli Ritter live at Signal Hill for a lesson in grilling salmon. Watch the video, and let’s dig in.
Salmon ingredients
- 4 pcs Six Ounce salmon Filets, skin off
- Kosher salt and cracked pepper to season
- 3-4 Tbsp Avocado oil
Vinaigrette ingredients
- ¼ cup Peppadew Chilis, chopped
- ½ cup Sundried Tomatoes in olive oil, chopped
- 1 ¼ cup White Wine vinegar
- 3 ea cloves roasted garlic
- 1 ea Shallot, sliced and sauteed crispy
- 1 tsp dry oregano, or 1 Tbsp fresh
- 2 cups extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp fresh ground pepper
Directions
- Preheat the grill on medium heat, about 350 degrees.
- Make the vinaigrette: In a blender pitcher, add the roasted garlic, caramelized shallot, peppadews, and sundried tomatoes with the vinegar.
- Blend for 30 seconds, then add the salt and pepper. Blend on high for 10 seconds.
- Blend in the olive oil on a medium speed only taking about 8-10 seconds to mix total, as the dressing can break if done too slowly.
- Add the oregano at the end and adjust seasonings. Set aside for use.
- When the grill has preheated, brush some oil on the grates with a clean utility towel to keep the Fish Filets from sticking during cooking.
- Season and oil the filets. Place presentation side (not skin side) on the grill first.
- Grill 2 minutes, then gently turn over with a metal spatula, retaining as much of the crispy crust as you can. Repeat the process, turning the filets at an angle to achieve a nice cross hatch crust. Internal temperature of the fish should reach 130-140 degrees.
- Remove from grill and serve with Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette as a sauce.
