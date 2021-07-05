Grilled salmon with sundried tomato, peppadew chili vinaigrette recipe

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Grilling fish. It can sound intimidating, but it’s easier than it seems! Plus, it’s quintessential summer food.

Matt Chatfield of Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living joined FOX4’s Karli Ritter live at Signal Hill for a lesson in grilling salmon. Watch the video, and let’s dig in.

Salmon ingredients

4 pcs Six Ounce salmon Filets, skin off

Kosher salt and cracked pepper to season

3-4 Tbsp Avocado oil

Vinaigrette ingredients

¼ cup Peppadew Chilis, chopped

½ cup Sundried Tomatoes in olive oil, chopped

1 ¼ cup White Wine vinegar

3 ea cloves roasted garlic

1 ea Shallot, sliced and sauteed crispy

1 tsp dry oregano, or 1 Tbsp fresh

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

Directions

Preheat the grill on medium heat, about 350 degrees. Make the vinaigrette: In a blender pitcher, add the roasted garlic, caramelized shallot, peppadews, and sundried tomatoes with the vinegar. Blend for 30 seconds, then add the salt and pepper. Blend on high for 10 seconds. Blend in the olive oil on a medium speed only taking about 8-10 seconds to mix total, as the dressing can break if done too slowly. Add the oregano at the end and adjust seasonings. Set aside for use. When the grill has preheated, brush some oil on the grates with a clean utility towel to keep the Fish Filets from sticking during cooking. Season and oil the filets. Place presentation side (not skin side) on the grill first. Grill 2 minutes, then gently turn over with a metal spatula, retaining as much of the crispy crust as you can. Repeat the process, turning the filets at an angle to achieve a nice cross hatch crust. Internal temperature of the fish should reach 130-140 degrees. Remove from grill and serve with Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette as a sauce.

More recipes

