Grilling recipes for the Fourth of July

Grilling the Perfect Ribeye with Fox and Pearl:

Start a hardwood charcoal fire — get it hot enough you can’t hold your hand over it

Let ribeye sit out about 20 mins , or until room temperature

Season liberally with salt & fresh cracked pepper (for more flavor/ aromatic)

Grill over coals (not fire)

Get nice grill marks and caramélisation on both sides

Cook to ideal temperature about medium rare

Take it off the grill

Put butter on top to melt and baste

Let it rest about 5-10 mins before serving

Garlic Scape Butter

1 lb soft unsalted butter

5 tbsp garlic scapes, thinly sliced

4 tsp parsley, minced

4 tsp chives, minced

1 Tbsp thyme, fine chopped

1 medium shallot, peeled, roasted, chopped

2 lemons (zest of both, juice of 1)

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Take peeled shallot- either toast on grill until brown, tender and soft or roast in the oven. Set aside to cool. Then rough chop

2. In mixing bowl add all ingredients

3. With paddle attachment on the mixer, whip it together until incorporated.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste

5. Garlic scape butter can be used hot or cold to baste meats or finish vegetables

Plowboys KC Tang Saucy Wings

Makes 4-6 servings

For sauce:

2 teaspoon chipotle pepper flakes

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup apple juice

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

For wings:

3 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 to 3 tablespoons Plowboys Yardbird dry rub seasoning

½ cup KC Tang BBQ Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

For the sauce: In a large skillet over medium-low heat, bloom 2 teaspoons chipotle pepper flakes for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Turn the heat off.

Combine pepper flakes and remaining sauce ingredients, whisk completely and allow to sit for 2-6 hours for the flavors to combine.

For the wings: Prepare a medium-hot fire, 250 degrees, and allow coals to turn to ash. Add chunks of hickory and smoke with the lid closed for 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, toss wings with vegetable oil, using a spatula. If using a rub, sprinkle over wings and use your hands to massage evenly.

Add wings to smoker and for 30 minutes to an hour, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. If desired, place wings in skillet to crisp the edges to finish, if desired.

To serve: Stir sauce and melted butter together. In a large mixing bowl, toss wings in butter-sauce dipping sauce. Serve with coleslaw or carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing…and a KC-brewed beer!