Halloween recipe: Jack-o’-lantern stuffed peppers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You won’t be saying “boo” after tasting this delicious recipe!

FOX4 met up with The Culinary Center of Kansas City to drool like a ghoul over some of their Halloween-time recipes. Watch the preparation in the video player above!

Stuffed pepper ingredients

4 bell peppers, your choice of color

2 cups Mexican rice (recipe follows)

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

(rotisserie will work great!)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can black beans rinsed and drained

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of water to boil.

While you are waiting for the water to boil, rinse peppers, slice off the tops and hollow out the insides, be sure to remove any seeds and the white part inside. If desired, use a small paring knife to cut out a jack-o-lantern face.

When water is boiling, put the peppers and tops in and allow to cook for about 5 minutes until peppers are tender. Remove from water and set aside to cool.

Mix the cooked rice, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and black beans together in a large bowl. Fill each pepper with the chicken and rice mixture and top with extra cheese, if desired. Replace pepper top back on top.

Bake for 30 minutes until cheese is melted and pepper is cooked to desired tenderness. (Alternately, once peppers are stuffed, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate, when ready to cook, preheat oven to 350, remove plastic wrap and bake for 1 hour). Makes 4 servings.

Mexican rice ingredients

4 cups chicken broth, homemade (Recipe follows), or store bought (or water)

¼ cup tomato puree

4 teaspoons Knorr Tomato and Chicken Bouillon

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 cups long grain white rice

Preparation

In a large liquid measuring cup, combine the 4 cups of chicken broth, tomato puree and the Knorr seasoning. Whisk until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust as needed.

In a medium saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, on medium high, heat oil until rippling. Add the rice and “fry,” stirring frequently until the rice becomes fragrant and lightly golden brown and toasty.

Carefully pour in the seasoned chicken broth. Cover tightly. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Do not uncover until the time is up.

Remove from heat and lift lid away from your face to avoid a steam bath. Fluff with fork. Replace lid and let sit for about 5-7 minutes, then fluff with fork again before serving.

Chicken broth ingredients

4 lbs. chicken necks and bones

3 large onions, unpeeled,

ends trimmed, quartered

6 ribs celery, cut into 2-inch pieces

3 large carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 quarts cold water

2 bay leaves

¼ cup whole black peppercorns

Stems from one small bunch of flat leaf Italian parsley

6 sprigs of thyme

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Combine the chicken necks and bones, onion, celery, and carrots in a large roasting pan. Toss with the oil and sprinkle with the salt and ground pepper. Roast until the chicken and vegetables are golden brown, about 30-40 minutes.

Transfer to a large stockpot and add the water, bay leaves, peppercorns, parsley and thyme. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer for 4 hours. Using a slotted spoon, skim away and discard any foam that rises to the top.

Remove from the heat and strain through a colander line with a dampened piece of cheesecloth.

