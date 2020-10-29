Halloween recipe: Mexican hot chocolate cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking to warm your bones this spooky season, look no further than these decadent hot chocolate cookies! Infused with cinnamon and cayenne, they’ll heat up even the coldest of hearts.

Ingredients

5 ounces dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

3/4 cup all-purpose flour (use whole wheat pastry flour for more fiber!)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

A few grinds of fresh black pepper

Tiny dash of cayenne

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°. Place chocolate in a small glass bowl; melt in the microwave 1 minute or

until almost melted, then stir until smooth. Cool to room temperature.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne; whisk together.

Combine sugar and butter in a separate large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add egg; beat well. Add cooled chocolate and vanilla; beat just until blended. Add flour mixture; beat just until blended.

Drop dough by level tablespoons 2-inches apart on baking sheets covered in parchment paper.

Bake for 10 minutes or until almost set. Remove from oven. Cool on pans 2 minutes or until set. Remove from pans and cool completely on a wire rack. Makes 32 cookies.