Healthy fish tacos recipe from Saint Luke’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s never a bad time to start eating healthy, but with pool season just around the corner, now is an especially good time!

Thankfully, eating healthy can also taste great. Nutritional Health Coordinator Lucas Schubert from Saint Luke’s demonstrates how to make yummy fish tacos that are also good for you!

You can also sign up for a 12-week cooking class series through Saint Luke’s website. The class starts on May 11.

Here’s how to make the tacos:

Ingredients

1 pound fillets white fish (tilapia, cod, Pollock)

1 tablespoons olive oil

Seasoning rub

4 tablespoons chili powder

4 teaspoons paprika

4 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons salt

Tacos

6-inch corn or flour tortillas

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole / Avocado Cilantro

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine rub ingredients in a large bowl. Dip each fish fillets into rub and thoroughly coat the fillet. Place fish on a parchment-lined pan and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 15 minutes or until flaky and cooked through. Warm tortillas in oven for 5 minutes Break fish into large chunks and divide between tortillas. Top as desired and serve.

