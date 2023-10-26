KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Brownie Batter Hummus Vegan Fruit Dip recipe is the perfect addition to your favorite fruits.

This isn’t your typical hummus, it’s loaded with peanut butter, maple syrup, and rich cocoa powder for the perfect chocolate creamy dip for fresh fruit, graham crackers, or even chocolate cookies.

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (save the liquid)

1/4 cup Peanut Butter

6 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1/4 cup Sugar

3 Tbsp Unsweetened Cocoa

2 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Drain can of chickpeas Add ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth. Scrape the sides as needed and add a few tablespoons of the chickpea liquid for an even smoother consistency. Serve and enjoy!

To find more details on the recipe, click here.