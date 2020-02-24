How to make Beignet’s garlic asiago aioli

Garlic asiago aioli

This is a recipe from Bryan Merker, Executive Chef of Beignet.

2 Tb. Garlic, Minced

1 Tb. Olive Oil

1 Tb. Agave

4 Oz. Mayonnaise

2 Tb. Asiago, shredded

2 Tb. Parmesan, grated

1 Tb. Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tsp. Lemon Juice, Organic

1/2 Tsp. Sea Salt, ground

1/2 Tsp. Garlic Sambal Chili

1/2 Tsp. Italian Seasoning, ground

1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper, ground

