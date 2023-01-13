KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls.
Ingredients:
- 8 count crescent rolls
- 4 Tbsp butter softened
- 1/4 c. white sugar
- 2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 1/4 c. powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet.
- In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls and roll them up. Place the tip side down on the cookie sheet.
- Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
- While crescent rolls are baking, prepare the glaze. In a small mixing bowl mix milk, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Drizzle over Crescent rolls when you pull them out of the oven. Serve immediately.