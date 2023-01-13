KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls.

Ingredients: 

  • 8 count crescent rolls
  • 4 Tbsp butter softened
  • 1/4 c. white sugar
  • 2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 1/4 c. powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet.
  3. In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls and roll them up. Place the tip side down on the cookie sheet.
  4. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
  5. While crescent rolls are baking, prepare the glaze. In a small mixing bowl mix milk, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Drizzle over Crescent rolls when you pull them out of the oven. Serve immediately.