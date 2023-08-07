KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for a cheap, easy and tasty meal, try this One Skillet Southwest Chicken and Rice recipe.

Lauren Lane visited the FOX4 kitchen to show us how to make this tasty dish.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked long grain white rice

1 cup salsa

1.5-2 cups precooked roasted chicken

1 15oz. can black beans, drained

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 3/4 cups chicken broth or stock

1 cup shredded cheese

2-3 green onions, sliced

Directions

1. In a large skillet, combine the rice, salsa, chicken, black beans, chili powder, cumin, and chicken broth. Stir until everything is evenly combined.

2. Place lid on the skillet (or carefully wrap tightly with tin foil). The steam will cook the rice. Heat on to med-high, and let the skillet come to a boil. When the skillet comes to a boil, turn the heat to low and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Watch to be sure it’s simmering. If not, turn up the heat.

3. After the 15 minutes is up, turn off the heat, and let it sit with the lid in on for another 5 more minutes. Then, remove the lid and fluff the mixture with a fork. All of the liquid should be absorbed and the rice should be tender. Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded cheese over top, replace the lid, and let it sit for a few minutes or until the cheese is melted. Top with sliced green onions.