SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With multiple inches of snow on the ground, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.

A dairy-free snow ice cream recipe: This recipe uses coconut milk as a dairy substitute and adds honey or maple syrup as an added flavor-booster. A 3-ingredient snow ice cream recipe: This recipe is a quick and easy way to turn snow into a tasy treat using only a few ingredients. 5 minute snow ice cream recipe: This recipe only takes 5 minutes to turn a snowball into an ice cream cone. Mint chocolate chip snow ice cream recipe: This recipe uses 4 ingredients to make all your mint chocolate chip-flavored snow ice cream dreams come true. Fruit-flavored snow ice cream recipe: This recipe adds frozen fruit such as blackberries, strawberries, peaches or blueberries to flavor its snow ice cream.