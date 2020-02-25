How to make three of KC Cajun Food Truck’s favorite recipes

Red beans and rice

Ingredients:

1 lb. dry red beans

2 Tbsp cooking oil

14 oz. Andouille sausage

1 yellow onion

1 green bell pepper

3 ribs celery

4 cloves garlic

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

2 bay leaves

6 cups water

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 Tbsp salt, or to taste

1.5 cups long grain white rice (uncooked)

3 green onions

The night before, add the dry beans to a large bowl with double their volume in water. Allow the beans to soak in the refrigerator overnight.

When you’re ready to start cooking, slice the sausage into rounds. Add the cooking oil and sliced sausage to a large pot and cook over medium until the sausage pieces are browned. Remove the cooked sausage with a slotted spoon to a clean bowl. Place the cooked sausage in the refrigerator while you prepare the rest of the dish.

While the sausage is cooking, dice the onion, bell pepper, and celery. Mince the garlic.

After removing the cooked sausage, add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic to the pot. Sauté over medium heat, allowing the moisture from the vegetables to help dissolve any browned bits off the bottom of the pot as you stir.

Add the smoked paprika, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, black pepper, and bay leaves to the pot. Stir and cook for one minute more.

Drain and rinse the soaked beans. Add them to the pot along with 6 cups water and give the pot a brief stir to combine the ingredients.

Place a lid on the pot, turn the heat up to medium-high, and bring it up to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low, and let the pot boil for one hour, stirring occasionally. Replace the lid every time you stir.

After boiling for one hour, the beans should be tender. Begin to smash the beans with the back of a spoon against the side of the pot. Continue smashing the beans and letting the pot simmer without a lid for 30 minutes to thicken the pot.

While the beans are simmering for their final 30 minutes, cook the rice. Add the rice and 3 cups water to a sauce pot. Place a lid on top, turn the heat on to high, and bring it up to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to low and let the rice simmer for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the heat off and let the rice rest for 5 minutes without removing the lid. Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.

Once the red beans have thickened, add the cooked sausage back to the pot along with 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Stir to combine. Taste the red beans and add salt to your liking. Start with 1 tsp and add more as needed. I used 1 Tbsp total (3 tsp).

Serve the red beans in a bowl topped with a scoop of rice and a sprinkle of sliced green onions.

Jambalaya

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons cooking oil, divided

2 tablespoons Slap Ya Mama/Cajun seasoning, (adjust to suit your tastes/heat preference)

10 ounces (300 g) andouille sausage,sliced into rounds

1 pound (500 g) boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 onion diced

1 small green bell pepper (capsicum),seeded and diced

1 small red bell pepper (capsicum),seeded and diced

2 stalks/ribs celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

14 ounces (400 g) can crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon each dried thyme and dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne powder)

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup thinly sliced okra (or 1 teaspoon file powder)

1 1/2 cups uncooked white rice (short grain or long grain)

3 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 pound (500 g) raw shrimp/prawnstails on or off, peeled and deveined

Sliced green onions and chopped parsley, to garnish

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 2

Hours Soak: Overnight

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season the sausage and chicken pieces with half of the Cajun seasoning.

Brown sausage in the hot oil; remove with slotted spoon and set aside. Add remaining oil to the pot and sauté chicken until lightly browned. Remove with slotted spoon; set aside.

Sauté the onion, bell pepper and celery until onion is soft and transparent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).

Stir in the tomatoes; season with salt, pepper, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes (or Cayenne powder), hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and the remaining Cajun seasoning. Stir in the okra slices (or file powder), chicken and sausage. Cook for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Add in the rice and chicken broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium. Cover and let simmer for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked, while stirring occasionally.

Place the shrimp on top of the Jambalaya mixture, stir through gently and cover with lid. Allow to simmer while stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through and pink (about 5-6 minutes, depending on the size/thickness of the shrimp being used).

Season with a little extra salt and pepper if needed and remove from heat. Adjust heat with extra hot sauce, Cayenne pepper or Cajun seasoning. Serve immediately with sliced green onions and parsley.

Prep:15 Mins Cook: 1 Hour Serve: 6

Gumbo

Ingredients:

3/4 stick butter

2 cups chopped green onions

1 cup chopped white onions

2 cups raw peeled shrimp

1 1/2 quarts Chicken Stock

Crawfish tail or 3 crabs

3 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon File (sassafras)

2 bay leafs

3 cups cooked rice

salt, pepper, and cayenne

Directions:

1) Melt the butter and sauté the green onions, white onions.

2) In a separate pot put the shrimp, with 1 1/2 quarts of Chicken Stock and bring to a boil.

3) Let boil for a minute, then add to the first pot.

4) In a small skillet cook the butter and flour together until brown.

5) Blend this brown roux with the File and some of the gumbo liquid and add to the gumbo.

Add salt and pepper and cayenne to taste.

6) Simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

To serve, pour 1 1/2 cups of gumbo into each bowl over 1/2 cup rice.

-Serves 6

