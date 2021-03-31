How to temper chocolate and use it with chef Matt Chatfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever seen those desserts where the chocolate has that mirror-like finish and thought, “How do they do that?” Thankfully, we have the answer.

Chef Matt Chatfield is shaking things up by providing less of a recipe and more of a lesson on tempering chocolate. FOX4’s Karli Ritter joined him at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza to see the end result – a chocolate sphere you melt with caramel sauce!

Watch the construction and the demolition of the final product in the video embedded in this article.

You will need a food thermometer.

Instructions

Grate or chop the desired amount of dark or semisweet chocolate (Ghirardelli, Callebaut, Lindt). Place two-thirds of the chocolate in the top pan of a double boiler. Heat over hot but not boiling water, stirring constantly, until chocolate reaches 110°–115°F. Place the top pan of the double boiler on a towel. Cool chocolate to 95°–100°F. Add the remaining chocolate to the top pan, stirring until melted and the chocolate temperature reads 88 degrees. The chocolate is now ready to be used for molding candies, coating, or dipping. To keep the chocolate at the correct temperature, place the bowl of chocolate on a larger bowl lined with a heating pad set to low heat, this will give you time to work with the chocolate in steps. For filling chocolate spheres, you will need a hard plastic food grade mold in the desired size you wish to make. Using a pastry brush, “paint” the chocolate in a thin layer on the inside of the molds. Then place in the refrigerator for 2-3 minutes to speed up the setting process. Repeat the chocolate painting with the pastry brush for another coat. Now let the molds setup for 20-30 minutes at room temp. Placing your hand inside the mold, twist it slightly to release it or break free from the mold. Place on a clean sheet pan or surface and store in a cool dry place covered until ready to use.

More recipes

