Kansas City style BBQ cobb salad recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Barbeque is a KC staple, and done right, it’s well worth the time it takes to make it. However, a full barbeque meal isn’t always worth the calories.

Ditch the side of bread, baked beans and mac n’ cheese, and turn your barbeque into a salad! Same great smoky taste, and your body will thank you afterward.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter breaks down her Kansas City style cobb salad.

Ingredients

BBQ cobb salad, prepared by Karli Ritter.

2 lbs smoked pork butt, cubed 1 inch

2 cups BBQ Sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups red leaf lettuce, roughly torn

3 cups romaine lettuce, roughly torn

1/2 pound American blue cheese, crumbled

1 large avocado, peeled, pit removed and thinly sliced

1 Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices and grilled

2 cups baby plum tomatoes, halved

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Garlic baguette toasts, grilled

Favorite balsamic dressing

Favorite Buttermilk dressing

Directions

Smoke pork butt and cook fully to 205 F. Let cool, then cut 1 inch cubes. Toss in rub and put back on smoker uncovered for 1– 1½ hours. Toss in favorite sauce if desired and top salad with chunks of pork burnt ends. Arrange lettuce on platter or plates, and top with tomatoes, grilled onions, blue cheese, and grilled toasts. Top with pork chunks and dress as desired.

