Kansas City style BBQ cobb salad recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Barbeque is a KC staple, and done right, it’s well worth the time it takes to make it. However, a full barbeque meal isn’t always worth the calories.
Ditch the side of bread, baked beans and mac n’ cheese, and turn your barbeque into a salad! Same great smoky taste, and your body will thank you afterward.
FOX4’s Karli Ritter breaks down her Kansas City style cobb salad.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs smoked pork butt, cubed 1 inch
- 2 cups BBQ Sauce
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 cups red leaf lettuce, roughly torn
- 3 cups romaine lettuce, roughly torn
- 1/2 pound American blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 large avocado, peeled, pit removed and thinly sliced
- 1 Vidalia onion, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices and grilled
- 2 cups baby plum tomatoes, halved
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Garlic baguette toasts, grilled
- Favorite balsamic dressing
- Favorite Buttermilk dressing
Directions
- Smoke pork butt and cook fully to 205 F. Let cool, then cut 1 inch cubes.
- Toss in rub and put back on smoker uncovered for 1– 1½ hours.
- Toss in favorite sauce if desired and top salad with chunks of pork burnt ends.
- Arrange lettuce on platter or plates, and top with tomatoes, grilled onions, blue cheese, and grilled toasts. Top with pork chunks and dress as desired.
