Karli Ritter shares family recipe for slow cooker lasagna

Ingredients:
1 lb Italian sausage
1 onion, chopped
3 cans (15 ounces) Italian style tomato sauce
2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp salt
2 c shredded mozzarella cheese
1 container (15 ounces) part skim ricotta cheese
1 c grated Parmesan cheese
15 uncooked lasagna noodles
slow cooker
Directions:
Cook sausage & onion in skillet over medium heat 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally until sausage is no longer pink. Stir in tomato sauce, basil & salt.
Let simmer.
In separate bowl stir together the ricotta, parmesan & 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese.
(Refrigerate the remaining mozzarella while lasagna cooks).
Spoon 1/4 of the sausage mixture into the crock pot.
Top with five noodles, broken into pieces if they don’t all fit.
Spread with 1/2 the cheese mixture then top with 1/4 of the sausage mixture.
Top with five noodles then remaining cheese mixture & 1/4 of the sausage mixture.
Top with five more noodles then remaining sausage mixture.
Close lid & cook on low four to six hours.
Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese then cover & let sit 10 more minutes or until cheese melts.
Serve & enjoy!
