Karli Ritter shares family recipe for slow cooker lasagna

Ingredients:

1 lb Italian sausage

1 onion, chopped

3 cans (15 ounces) Italian style tomato sauce

2 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp salt

2 c shredded mozzarella cheese

1 container (15 ounces) part skim ricotta cheese

1 c grated Parmesan cheese

15 uncooked lasagna noodles

slow cooker

Directions:

Cook sausage & onion in skillet over medium heat 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally until sausage is no longer pink. Stir in tomato sauce, basil & salt.

Let simmer.

In separate bowl stir together the ricotta, parmesan & 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese.

(Refrigerate the remaining mozzarella while lasagna cooks).

Spoon 1/4 of the sausage mixture into the crock pot.

Top with five noodles, broken into pieces if they don’t all fit.

Spread with 1/2 the cheese mixture then top with 1/4 of the sausage mixture.

Top with five noodles then remaining cheese mixture & 1/4 of the sausage mixture.

Top with five more noodles then remaining sausage mixture.

Close lid & cook on low four to six hours.

Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese then cover & let sit 10 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Serve & enjoy!

