Karli Ritter shares family recipe for super simple fire crackers

Ingredients:

2 Boxes of Mini Saltine Crackers

1 Cup Canola Oil

1 Packet of Ranch Dressing Mix

2 Tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder (Optional)

Directions:

Line crackers on baking sheet. In a bowl, mix oil, dressing mix, peppers, and garlic powder. Stir until all ingredients are well mixed. Spoon mixture evenly over crackers. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes.

