Karli Ritter shares family recipe for super simple fire crackers

Ingredients:
2 Boxes of Mini Saltine Crackers
1 Cup Canola Oil
1 Packet of Ranch Dressing Mix
2 Tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder (Optional)
Directions:
Line crackers on baking sheet. In a bowl, mix oil, dressing mix, peppers, and garlic powder. Stir until all ingredients are well mixed. Spoon mixture evenly over crackers. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes.
More recipes:
