KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother-daughter is taking their love of dessert to new levels.

Sweet Peaches Cobbler is a startup in Kansas City’s Innovation Center and is available in several metro grocery stores.

Learn how to make their Cobbler Cookies. It includes tips to make sure your cookies come out perfectly.

Ingredients

2 16 oz. packages of refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 8 oz. jar of Sweet Peaches Cobbler Filling

0.5 cup of graham cracker crumbs

Cream cheese icing

Fresh or canned peach slices for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place cupcake liners in 12 ct. muffin pan

Place 2 pre-cut sugar cookies in the center of each liner

Bake for 24-26 minutes

Put 6 cookies for crumble topping on baking sheet and bake 12-14 minutes

Remove cookies from baking sheet and let cool before crumbling

Remove muffin pan from oven

Use measuring cup to press a well in the center

Remove cups from muffin pan and spray outside with cooking spray

Fill cookie cups with cobbler filling

You can follow Sweet Peaches Cobbler on Facebook for additional recipes and inspiration.