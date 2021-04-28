Kentucky Derby recipe: Chicken with Vidalia onion and mushroom sauce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Kentucky Derby time! Ahead of the big race on May 1, executive chef David Danielson shows off one of his favorite dishes right from Churchill Downs.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. canola oil

4 – 6 to 8 oz. chicken, breasts

1 medium Vidalia onion, halved and thinly sliced

12-15 Cremini mushrooms,

1 cup dark chicken stock

5 cloves garlic, diced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. In a heavy skillet, heat canola oil on medium until oil starts to shimmer.

2. Season chicken breast with salt and pepper, add to skillet and sauté until they start to brown. Turn over and brown other side. Chicken does not need to cooked through.

3. Remove chicken from pan and place to the side.

4. Add Vidalia onion to pan, sauté until onions begin to caramelize.

5. Add mushrooms to pan and continue cooking until they are slightly browned.

6. Add garlic and thyme, making sure all ingredients are mixed well.

7. Add chicken stock and add chicken back to pan.

8. Continue to cook, uncovered, until sauce has reduced and become thickened and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

9. Remove from stove and let the chicken rest 5-10 minutes.

10. Plate chicken and coat with Vidalia onion and mushroom sauce, and serve.

