Kicked up spicy shrimp and grits with sausage recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a simple, yet easy recipe, perfect for summer. We’re talking a little heat and a little taste of the South for those warm, firefly nights.
FOX4’s Karli Ritter joined chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza to whip up this great dish. Watch their preparation in the video embedded in this story.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
- Spicy Shrimp and Sausage
- 3 tablespoons Avocado oil
- ½ pound smoked Andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick on an angle
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ red bell pepper, medium diced
- ½ green bell pepper, medium diced
- ½ Red onion, medium dice
- ½ pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- ½ cup chardonnay wine
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions
For the grits:
- Bring the chicken stock, the heavy cream and the butter to a simmer in a heavy saucepan.
- Gradually whisk in the grits. Reduce the heat and simmer until the grits have thickened, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid lumps.
- Once the grits are thick and creamy, adjust the consistency with stock, if necessary, and season with salt and pepper.
For the shrimp and sausage:
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
- Add the sausage and brown, then transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon, leaving all of the fat in the pan.
- Add the garlic, bell peppers and onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Add the shrimp and Cajun seasoning to the pan and sauté until the shrimp are beginning to turn pink, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the reserved sausage and chardonnay to the skillet and reduce a bit, then add the ½ cup heavy cream to intensify those flavors.
- Garnish with parsley, and drizzle the lemon juice.
