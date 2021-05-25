Kicked up spicy shrimp and grits with sausage recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a simple, yet easy recipe, perfect for summer. We’re talking a little heat and a little taste of the South for those warm, firefly nights.

Ingredients

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Spicy Shrimp and Sausage

3 tablespoons Avocado oil

½ pound smoked Andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick on an angle

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ red bell pepper, medium diced

½ green bell pepper, medium diced

½ Red onion, medium dice

½ pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

½ cup chardonnay wine

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Directions

For the grits:

Bring the chicken stock, the heavy cream and the butter to a simmer in a heavy saucepan. Gradually whisk in the grits. Reduce the heat and simmer until the grits have thickened, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid lumps. Once the grits are thick and creamy, adjust the consistency with stock, if necessary, and season with salt and pepper.

For the shrimp and sausage:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the sausage and brown, then transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon, leaving all of the fat in the pan. Add the garlic, bell peppers and onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the shrimp and Cajun seasoning to the pan and sauté until the shrimp are beginning to turn pink, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the reserved sausage and chardonnay to the skillet and reduce a bit, then add the ½ cup heavy cream to intensify those flavors. Garnish with parsley, and drizzle the lemon juice.

