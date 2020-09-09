Kid-friendly: Orzo and veggies served with turkey meatballs recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents, we all know that getting the kids to eat their vegetables can be a hassle. But here’s a fun recipe that will have your kids asking for seconds!

“This has been tested by several different kids,” FOX4’s Karli Ritter said. “My friend, has a wonderful instagram page with all of these healthy kid-friendly and family-friendly recipes. Her kids from age five all the way down to less than a two-year-old devoured this.”

This turkey meatball and orzo dish has three serving of veggies, so parents, you’ll be happy and your kids will have all the vitamins they need.

Ingredients:

Orzo pasta⁣

2 TBSP butter⁣

3 cups chopped spinach⁣

1 cup frozen peas⁣

Cherry tomatoes, halved⁣

Pesto⁣

Shredded Parmesan ⁣

Frozen turkey meatballs ⁣

Jar of marinara sauce

Instructions

Put frozen (precooked) meatballs in a skillet with a lid and pour in jar of marinara. Cover and warm on medium heat.⁣



Melt better in another skillet over medium/high heat and add in dry orzo. Lightly toast the orzo for a few minutes stirring regularly until some of the pieces are just starting to turn a light brown. Add water to cover the pasta and bring to a boil. Cook for about 10 minutes.

Note: You may have to turn heat down and cover the pan to prevent all the water from evaporating or add a little extra water. ⁣

⁣

Once pasta cooked you shouldn’t need to drain off water, just add in 2 TBSP of pesto (more if you prefer), chopped spinach, frozen peas. Stir well until peas are warm.

Top with Parmesan and cherry tomatoes and serve with meatballs. ⁣Enjoy!!