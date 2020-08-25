Learn how to grill seafood with these tips, tricks and local recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grilling seafood can be pretty intimidating. Thankfully, local food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some tips and tricks to make sure you get a good grill every time.

Watch the video above to see the best ways to prep your grill. Shrimp falling through the grates? Eckert has a plan for that, too.

Also, check out these incredible recipes from local chefs:

Fiery Shrimp Marinade

This recipe comes from Chef Bradley Gilmore

Ingredients

15 Fresno Peppers, halved and seeded

¼ cup garlic cloves

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup rice wine vin

1 cup oil blend

¼ bunch of cilantro

8 Scallions

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Combine peppers, garlic, lime juice and vinegar in a blender. Blend until smooth. Slowly add the oil until emulsified. Add chopped cilantro and scallions, season with salt and pepper.

Affäre Grilled Halibut

Ingredients

1 (6- to 8-ounce) fresh halibut filet

Sea salt

Ground white pepper

Marinade: 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/3 cup vegetable oil

Instructions

Season halibut filets with sea salt and ground white pepper, to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and fresh lemon juice, marinate filet until grill is ready; marinate no more than 10-30 minutes, or the fish will become mushy. Make a 400- to 450-degree fire in your charcoal or gas grill. Place halibut on a clean and lightly oiled grill rack for 4-5 minutes on each side, turning only once. Using a spatula, move filets to upper rack and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 130-145 degrees, medium to well done. (The rule of thumb when grilling fish is 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness.)

You can read more from Dave Eckert at Kansas City Homes and Style. You can also follow him on Instagram @eatsanddrinkswithdave.