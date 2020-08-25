Learn how to grill seafood with these tips, tricks and local recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grilling seafood can be pretty intimidating. Thankfully, local food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared some tips and tricks to make sure you get a good grill every time.
Watch the video above to see the best ways to prep your grill. Shrimp falling through the grates? Eckert has a plan for that, too.
Also, check out these incredible recipes from local chefs:
Fiery Shrimp Marinade
This recipe comes from Chef Bradley Gilmore
Ingredients
- 15 Fresno Peppers, halved and seeded
- ¼ cup garlic cloves
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup rice wine vin
- 1 cup oil blend
- ¼ bunch of cilantro
- 8 Scallions
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
Combine peppers, garlic, lime juice and vinegar in a blender. Blend until smooth. Slowly add the oil until emulsified. Add chopped cilantro and scallions, season with salt and pepper.
Affäre Grilled Halibut
Ingredients
- 1 (6- to 8-ounce) fresh halibut filet
- Sea salt
- Ground white pepper
- Marinade: 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/3 cup vegetable oil
Instructions
Season halibut filets with sea salt and ground white pepper, to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and fresh lemon juice, marinate filet until grill is ready; marinate no more than 10-30 minutes, or the fish will become mushy. Make a 400- to 450-degree fire in your charcoal or gas grill. Place halibut on a clean and lightly oiled grill rack for 4-5 minutes on each side, turning only once. Using a spatula, move filets to upper rack and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 130-145 degrees, medium to well done. (The rule of thumb when grilling fish is 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness.)
