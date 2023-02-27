KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Chef Matt Chatfield joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter to make a tender beef stroganoff.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
16 ounces KC Strip, Tenderloin, or Ribeye steaks cut into 1-inch cubes
Kosher salt
Coarse ground black pepper
4 ounces mushrooms, sliced
4 ounces yellow onion, large dice
2 cloves chopped garlic
1/4 cup White wine
1 ½ cups beef stock
½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¾ cup sour cream
4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature, divided
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
For serving:
Cooked Wide pasta noodles such as pappardelle or fettucine
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the dry beef cubes and then sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Sear the beef in the hot oil for 3 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove the seared cubes to the plate with the bacon. Set aside.
- Toss the mushrooms, and onions, in the oil in the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
- Add the wine, then beef stock. Add the Worcestershire, mustard, and thyme.
- Bring to a simmer, and then thicken the sauce to consistency with the roux.
- In a separate saucepan, melt the butter, add the flour, and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat to make the roux.
- Add the sour cream to the beef stock, then thicken the stew to sauce consistency with the roux. Season to taste.
- Add the beef tips back into the pan and simmer for 1-2 minutes just to heat through.
- You can also serve as a main course with Yukon Gold potato Puree, or buttered egg noodles.