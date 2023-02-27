KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Chef Matt Chatfield joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter to make a tender beef stroganoff. 

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

16 ounces KC Strip, Tenderloin, or Ribeye steaks cut into 1-inch cubes

Kosher salt

Coarse ground black pepper

4 ounces mushrooms, sliced

4 ounces yellow onion, large dice

2 cloves chopped garlic

1/4 cup White wine

1 ½ cups beef stock

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¾ cup sour cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature, divided

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

For serving:

Cooked Wide pasta noodles such as pappardelle or fettucine

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the dry beef cubes and then sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Sear the beef in the hot oil for 3 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove the seared cubes to the plate with the bacon. Set aside.
  2. Toss the mushrooms, and onions, in the oil in the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
  3. Add the wine, then beef stock. Add the Worcestershire, mustard, and thyme.
  4. Bring to a simmer, and then thicken the sauce to consistency with the roux.
  5. In a separate saucepan, melt the butter, add the flour, and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat to make the roux.
  6. Add the sour cream to the beef stock, then thicken the stew to sauce consistency with the roux. Season to taste.
  7. Add the beef tips back into the pan and simmer for 1-2 minutes just to heat through.
  8. You can also serve as a main course with Yukon Gold potato Puree, or buttered egg noodles.