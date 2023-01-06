KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re looking for a decadent, but simple dessert to impress your guests check out this recipe for flourless chocolate torte.

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

16 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

10 tablespoons butter, cubed

1 tablespoon raspberry liqueur

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°. On top of a double boiler or a metal bowl over barely simmering water, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

2. In another mixing bowl, over the simmering water bath, whisk the eggs and sugar until they reach 120 degrees, and remove from the heat. Whip the egg mixture for 10 minutes on high speed with a stand mixer, or hand held beaters.

3. Fold a fourth of the egg mixture into chocolate mixture, then gently fold in remaining eggs.

4. Transfer to a greased 9” torte or cake pan lined with a parchment circle cut to the pan size. Bake for 10 minutes. The torte may not look completely cooked, but it is perfect when cooled (do not overbake). Cool completely on a wire rack.

5. Loosen sides from pan with a knife, turn upside down and gently tap the bottom of the pan to release it onto a plate or serving dish. Top with freshly whipped cream that is sweetened with the powdered sugar, or If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.