Lemon Shrimp recipe with a seasonal twist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super healthy, super easy and super seasonal.
This lemon shrimp recipe is a family favorite in the Ritter household, but Karli is using something a little extra in her demonstration – hatch chili peppers.
These peppers only come out this time of year. You can get them spicy or not so much, but the flavors are absolutely delicious.
Ingredients:
- Medium to Large Shrimp (deveined)
- 2 Fresh Lemons
- 1/2 of a White Onion
- Seasonings of Your Choice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425.
- Spray pan with olive oil. Place shrimp on pan.
- Slice lemons and place them on top of the shrimp. Add onions and your seasonings on top.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- You can broil for 5 more minutes once they’re cooked.