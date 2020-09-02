Lemon Shrimp recipe with a seasonal twist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super healthy, super easy and super seasonal.

This lemon shrimp recipe is a family favorite in the Ritter household, but Karli is using something a little extra in her demonstration – hatch chili peppers.

These peppers only come out this time of year. You can get them spicy or not so much, but the flavors are absolutely delicious.

Ingredients:

  • Medium to Large Shrimp (deveined)
  • 2 Fresh Lemons
  • 1/2 of a White Onion
  • Seasonings of Your Choice

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 425.
  • Spray pan with olive oil. Place shrimp on pan.
  • Slice lemons and place them on top of the shrimp. Add onions and your seasonings on top.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes.
  • You can broil for 5 more minutes once they’re cooked. 

