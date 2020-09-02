Lemon Shrimp recipe with a seasonal twist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super healthy, super easy and super seasonal.

This lemon shrimp recipe is a family favorite in the Ritter household, but Karli is using something a little extra in her demonstration – hatch chili peppers.

These peppers only come out this time of year. You can get them spicy or not so much, but the flavors are absolutely delicious.

Ingredients:

Medium to Large Shrimp (deveined)

2 Fresh Lemons

1/2 of a White Onion

Seasonings of Your Choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425.

Spray pan with olive oil. Place shrimp on pan.

Slice lemons and place them on top of the shrimp. Add onions and your seasonings on top.

Bake for 15-20 minutes.

You can broil for 5 more minutes once they’re cooked.