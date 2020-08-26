Light and simple summer salad recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Summer time means it’s the perfect season for so many vegetables, and FOX4’s Karli Ritter show you how you can combine almost every veggie from your garden or the farmers market to make a simple salad.

If you’re in a hurry or trying to plan your meals for the week, Karli will also show you how you can prepare a simple to-go dressing.

Ingredients

1 Can of Garbonzo Beans

20 Chopped Spinach Leaves

2 Roma Tomatoes

Chopped Red Cabbage

1/4 Chopped Red Onion

8 Kalamato Pitted Olives Chopped

1/2 Chopped Orange Bell Pepper

1 Full Avocado

2 Cloves of Garlic Chopped

Chopped Parsley

1 Full Squeezed Lemon

Olive Oil

Himalayan Salt

Black Pepper

Basil

Oregano

Dill Weed

Instructions

Mix all of the vegetables together. Next, squeeze the lemon evenly across the mixed salad. Then drizzle olive oil, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and dill weed on top.

A note from Karli

If you’re planning to eat your salad later, mix the vegetables and combine lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and dill weed in a separate container for a to-go dressing.

