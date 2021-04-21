Luca Buccellatto: Recipe for Italian sweet bread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shut-up good. Slap-the-table good. Whatever you want to call it, it’s good.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter is on a Tuscany kick, focusing on the flavors of Italy. This time, she’s making a traditional, ancient dessert bread.

Karli joined chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza to make a classic Italian sweet bread dessert: Luca Buccellatto.

“This is the quintessential dessert. You have to try it when you go to Tuscany,” Chatfield said.

Watch the preparation in the video embedded in this recipe. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

2 ¼ teaspoons Instant yeast

1/2 cup room temp water

1 cup warm milk

3 large eggs at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

6 to 6 1/4 cups King Arthur™ Unbleached, All-Purpose Flour

1 cup raisins, soaked to plump them

1 teaspoon Anise extract

1 teaspoon fine salt

Directions

Add the yeast to the water. Stir in the milk, 2 eggs, sugar, and butter. Stir in two cups of the flour, raisins, anise extract, and salt. Add the remaining flour, a little at a time, until a soft ball of dough is created. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and allow it to rise for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Transfer the dough to a floured surface and punch it down with your fists. Knead the dough for a few minutes, then roll it out like Play-Doh, into a 24-inch rope, and bring the ends together to form a ring shape. Place the ring on a lightly buttered cookie sheet. Cover with a clean towel and allow it to rise until almost doubled. Brush the dough with the remaining egg and bake until golden brown, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the buccellato to a cooling rack to cool completely. Option: To keep the center of the ring open during baking, place a well buttered custard-type dish in the center of the ring. After the bread is baked and cooled, carefully remove the dish.

