KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Need some inspiration for a delicious dish to serve for Easter brunch? Look no further than this recipe from Jill Garcia-Schmidt from the Kansas City Culinary Center.

She teaches us how to make Challah French Toast in the video player at the top of the page. You’ll also find the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 large egg

2 tbsp unsalted butter

3/4 cup of milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4-5 slices of day-old challah bread (or bread of your choice), sliced 3/4-inch thick

Directions

Heat 10-12 inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat

Beat egg in shallow pan or pie plate

Whisk in milk, vanilla, and 2 Tbsp of melted butter

Add sugar, flour, salt, and whisk until smooth

Soak bread, but don’t oversaturate

Pick up bread and allow excess batter to drip off

Swirl 1 tbsp of butter in hot skillet

Transfer bread and cook until golden brown and delicious

Serve immediately

Top with syrup and powder sugar, if desired

Add 1 tbsp of butter to pan per each new batch

The Culinary Center of Kansas City is hosting Brunch Class and Challah Bread-Making Class. They also have summer camps for kids.

