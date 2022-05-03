Americans eat more than 4.5 billion tacos each year, a stunning testament to the dish’s popularity that has been growing since the early 20th century.

The hard-shell taco was invented in 1947, outlasting the freshness of corn tortillas and allowing for mass production. By 1954, a small taco stand called Taco Tia was founded; eight years later, he opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California.

In homage of the illustrious history of tacos, Stacker compiled a list of taco recipes from Allrecipes. Featuring a variety of meats, cheeses, and vegan and vegetarian options, there’s someone here to suit the tastes of every taco lover. Keep reading to discover new ways to make this classic dish.

Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Jackfruit Vegan Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 13 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Keto Beef Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 18 mins

– Additional: 12 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Zesty Carnitas Tacos

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 16 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Cameron’s Ground Turkey Salsa Ranchera for Tacos and Burritos

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Fish Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins

– Total: 8 hrs 85 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Birria Quesa Tacos

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 3 hrs 30 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 3 hrs 70 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 16 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 24

– Read more about the recipe here

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 16 mins

– Total: 26 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Sarah’s Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Tiny Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 100 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 60 tiny tacos

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Fish Tacos

– Prep: 40 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Taco Lettuce Wraps

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 7 mins

– Total: 17 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Shredded Chicken Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Indian Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Bacon and Egg Tacos

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 8 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Wonton Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 7

– Yield: 14 mini tacos

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Taqueria Style Tacos – Carne Asada

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 26

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

– Prep: 35 mins

– Cook: 9 mins

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 44 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 25

– Read more about the recipe here

Navajo Fry Bread II

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 18 rounds

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Low-Carb Keto Cheese Taco Shells

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Additional: 12 mins

– Total: 28 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 taco shells

– Number of ingredients: 1

– Read more about the recipe here

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 3 hrs 40 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 3 hrs 85 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 18 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Lime Chicken Soft Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Quick Fish Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Impossible™ Street Tacos

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Oven Taco Shells

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 4 mins

– Total: 9 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 taco shells

– Number of ingredients: 1

– Read more about the recipe here

Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Crema

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 22

– Read more about the recipe here

Halibut Fish Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Ranch Chicken Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Tasty Lentil Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Carne Asada Tacos

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Fry Bread Tacos II

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 22 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 47 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Indian Tacos with Yeast Fry Bread

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Shredded Chicken Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Eggplant Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Baked Cod Fish Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Lentil Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Navajo Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 19 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 49 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Taco Filling

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Healthy Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Shrimp Tacos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 2 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 47 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here