Americans eat more than 4.5 billion tacos each year, a stunning testament to the dish’s popularity that has been growing since the early 20th century.
The hard-shell taco was invented in 1947, outlasting the freshness of corn tortillas and allowing for mass production. By 1954, a small taco stand called Taco Tia was founded; eight years later, he opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California.
In homage of the illustrious history of tacos, Stacker compiled a list of taco recipes from Allrecipes. Featuring a variety of meats, cheeses, and vegan and vegetarian options, there’s someone here to suit the tastes of every taco lover. Keep reading to discover new ways to make this classic dish.
Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 5 mins
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Jackfruit Vegan Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 3 mins
– Total: 13 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Keto Beef Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 18 mins
– Additional: 12 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Zesty Carnitas Tacos
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 16 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Cameron’s Ground Turkey Salsa Ranchera for Tacos and Burritos
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Fish Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins
– Total: 8 hrs 85 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Birria Quesa Tacos
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 3 hrs 30 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 3 hrs 70 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 16 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 24
– Read more about the recipe here
Ground Turkey Taco Meat
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 16 mins
– Total: 26 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Sarah’s Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Tiny Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 100 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 60 tiny tacos
– Number of ingredients: 18
– Read more about the recipe here
Fish Tacos
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Taco Lettuce Wraps
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Chorizo Street Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 7 mins
– Total: 17 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Shredded Chicken Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Indian Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Bacon and Egg Tacos
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 3 mins
– Total: 8 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Wonton Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 14 mini tacos
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Taqueria Style Tacos – Carne Asada
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 26
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing
– Prep: 35 mins
– Cook: 9 mins
– Additional: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 44 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 25
– Read more about the recipe here
Navajo Fry Bread II
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 18 rounds
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Low-Carb Keto Cheese Taco Shells
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Additional: 12 mins
– Total: 28 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 taco shells
– Number of ingredients: 1
– Read more about the recipe here
Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 3 hrs 40 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 3 hrs 85 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 18 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Lime Chicken Soft Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick Fish Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Impossible™ Street Tacos
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Oven Taco Shells
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 4 mins
– Total: 9 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 taco shells
– Number of ingredients: 1
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Crema
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 22
– Read more about the recipe here
Halibut Fish Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Ranch Chicken Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Tasty Lentil Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Carne Asada Tacos
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Fry Bread Tacos II
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 22 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 47 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Indian Tacos with Yeast Fry Bread
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Shredded Chicken Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Eggplant Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Cod Fish Tacos
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Lentil Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Vegan Bean Taco Filling
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Navajo Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 19 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 49 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Taco Filling
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Healthy Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 18
– Read more about the recipe here
Shrimp Tacos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 2 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 47 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here