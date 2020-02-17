Mexican quinoa skillet

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, chopped I prefer purple sweet potatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 tsp cumin

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 16 oz salsa or diced tomatoes

Optional avocados, jalapenos, cilantro, tortilla chips, non-dairy cheese

Directions:

In a large skillet heat 1 tbsp of oil over medium heat. Add sweet potato and onion. Saute for about 4 minutes. Add garlic and saute 1 minute more.

Add cumin and chili powder, stir to coat vegetables. Add broth and quinoa. Bring mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the temperature to a simmer. Simmer for approximately 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Add salsa and black beans. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes or until heated through. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.