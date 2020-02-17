Mexican quinoa skillet

Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato, chopped I prefer purple sweet potatoes
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained
- 1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 16 oz salsa or diced tomatoes
- Optional avocados, jalapenos, cilantro, tortilla chips, non-dairy cheese
Directions:
- In a large skillet heat 1 tbsp of oil over medium heat. Add sweet potato and onion. Saute for about 4 minutes. Add garlic and saute 1 minute more.
- Add cumin and chili powder, stir to coat vegetables.
- Add broth and quinoa. Bring mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the temperature to a simmer. Simmer for approximately 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
- Add salsa and black beans. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes or until heated through.
- Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
