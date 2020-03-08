Mighty Muffins just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need:

· 2½ cups white whole-wheat flour

· 2 tsp baking powder

· ½ tsp baking soda

· ½ tsp Kosher salt

· 1 large egg

· ¾ cup egg whites

· ½ cup plain Greek yogurt

· ¼ cup milk

· ¼ cup avocado oil

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 6 oz spinach

· 2 bananas (very ripe)

· ¾ cup granulated sugar

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare two 12-cup muffin tins (makes 16 to 20 muffins). 2. Combine dry ingredients in bowl. Set aside. 3. Combine all other ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. 4. Pour contents of blender into the dry ingredient bowl. Mix together. Do not overmix. 5. Distribute batter evenly between muffin tins (approximately 2/3 full per tin). 6. Bake for approximately 15 to 18 minutes. 7. Cool and enjoy! Source:

Adapted from “Mel’s Kitchen Café.”

Serves 16 to 20.