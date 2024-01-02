KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a sweet dessert to try to start the new year? This Monkey Bread using canned biscuits edition is sure to please your taste buds.

Culnarian Lauren Lane visited the FOX4 Kitchen to show us how to make this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

1 can Grands Flaky Biscuits

½ cup Sugar

1/2 tsp nutmeg or cinnamon

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 ½ stick Butter

¼ cup Pecans (optional)

1/2 cup premade butterscotch syrup, warmed (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350.

Place butter in skillet and place in oven until melted.

Add brown sugar to skillet, stir to combine and stir until smooth

Place sugar in a large bowl.

Add nutmeg or cinnamon and combine. Set aside.

Separate biscuits and cut each into eighths.

Pour about half of the butter-sugar mixture into a bowl.

Toss each biscuit piece in sugar and place in a skillet with the brown sugar and melted butter in a single layer.

Sprinkle the remaining sugar over the top of the biscuits in a skillet.

Pour brown sugar butter mixture over top of biscuits.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Drizzle with warmed butterscotch syrup and top of skillet with pecans, if desired.