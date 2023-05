Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate your mom, it’s hard to go wrong with breakfast in bed.

Chad Offerdahl, President of the Big Biscuit restaurant, joins Pat McGonigle in the FOX4 kitchen to make this tasty Southern Sunrise dish.

Ingredients

Thick sliced Italian bread

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

½ c sugar

1 Tbsp, 1 ½ tsp of vanilla

Ten eggs

1 c 1 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp 1 ½ tsp butter

½ c syrup