KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have another perfect gameday meal for you and your game-watching buddies.
This is the perfect quick and easy pork carnitas recipe. The pork is best served on corn tortillas to make carnitas tacos.
Ingredients:
- Pork Shoulder
- 16-oz bottle of Coca-Cola
- Onion
- Garlic
- Salt
- Thyme
- Oregano
- Bay leaf
Directions:
- Add pork shoulder to crock pot
- Add onion, garlic and the rest of the seasonings listed
- Add a bottle of Coca-Cola
- Let cook in the crock pot for 6 to 8 hours
- To add more flavor, crisp up the pork in a hot skillet when finished cooking in crockpot
- Serve on corn tortillas with the toppings of your choice