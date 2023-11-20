KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have another perfect gameday meal for you and your game-watching buddies.

This is the perfect quick and easy pork carnitas recipe. The pork is best served on corn tortillas to make carnitas tacos.

Ingredients:

  • Pork Shoulder
  • 16-oz bottle of Coca-Cola
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Thyme
  • Oregano
  • Bay leaf

Directions:

  • Add pork shoulder to crock pot
  • Add onion, garlic and the rest of the seasonings listed
  • Add a bottle of Coca-Cola
  • Let cook in the crock pot for 6 to 8 hours
  • To add more flavor, crisp up the pork in a hot skillet when finished cooking in crockpot
  • Serve on corn tortillas with the toppings of your choice