KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have another perfect gameday meal for you and your game-watching buddies.

This is the perfect quick and easy pork carnitas recipe. The pork is best served on corn tortillas to make carnitas tacos.

Ingredients:

Pork Shoulder

16-oz bottle of Coca-Cola

Onion

Garlic

Salt

Thyme

Oregano

Bay leaf

Directions:

Add pork shoulder to crock pot

Add onion, garlic and the rest of the seasonings listed

Add a bottle of Coca-Cola

Let cook in the crock pot for 6 to 8 hours

To add more flavor, crisp up the pork in a hot skillet when finished cooking in crockpot

Serve on corn tortillas with the toppings of your choice