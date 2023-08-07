KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for a quick meal to feed your family, we have a meal that could satisfy you and your family.

Lauren Lane, stopped by the FOX4 kitchen to share her quick and easy No-Boil Pasta Bake recipe.

Ingredients

Uncooked Penne Pasta

1 Jar of marinara sauce

1 tsp garlic salt

1 package of fully cooked meatballs

2 cups of shredded mozzerella

Optional: Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped herbs

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Add pasta, marinara, garlic salt and water to a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Stir to combine.

3. Add meatballs on top of pasta but do not stir.

4. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and place in oven and bake for 40 minutes.

5. Uncover and test for doneness. Test to be sure that it is al dente. If it’s still not cooked through, cover the dish and return to the oven until pasta is al dente.

6. Remove from the oven and uncover. Sprinkle mozzarella over the top and bake uncovered for 5-10 more minutes (or until cheese is melted and pasta is tender).