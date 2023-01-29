KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The perfect spread can make or break a tailgate or game day party.

As Chiefs Kingdom prepares to celebrate Sunday, FOX4 wants to help you make sure your friends and family celebrate the snacks served during the game.

Culinarian Lauren Lane has two easy and yummy options.

Crispiest Baked Chicken Wings with sauces

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds chicken wings. If your chicken wings are whole, cut the tips off and separate the drumettes and the flats.

2 teaspoons baking powder (NOT baking soda)

1 teaspoons kosher salt; for regular table salt, use half as much. Table salt is more dense. (video)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Sweet and Tangy Sauce Option

1/4 cup Frank’s Wings Sauce

1/2-3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons water

Combine and toss with wings.

Buffalo Sauce Option

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons Frank’s RedHot Sauce

Combine and toss with wings.

INSTRUCTIONS

Adjust your oven rack to the upper-middle position. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and place a wire rack on top. Spray the rack with non-stick spray if you have some. Pat the wings dry really well and add to large bowl. The dryer the wing the crispier it will be. Combine the baking powder, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, in a small bowl. Then sprinkle the seasoning over the wings, tossing to evenly coat. Arrange wings, skin side up, in a single layer on prepared wire rack. Bake on the upper middle oven rack, turning every 20 minutes until wings are crispy and browned. The total cook time will depend on the size of the wings but may take up to 45 minutes. I use an instant-read Themermopro Thermometer to make sure they are cooked to the safe temperature of 165F Remove from oven and ransfer wings to bowl, and toss with sauce if desired

NOTES

Halve, double or triple the recipe as desired.

Air-drying the wings overnight helps them crisp up faster when you bake them, which corresponds to juicier meat in the end. The baking powder adds surface area to the chicken wings, intensifying their crunch. (It’s a science thing:)

For even crispier wings, plan ahead! After coating the wings and placing them on a baking sheet, refrigerate uncovered for at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours overnight!

Easy Football Cheese Ball

INGREDIENTS

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and chopped, or one cup. (divided)

1/2 cup diced jarred pickled jalapeños

16 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 green onions, chopped finley (divided)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 teaspoon of Kosher salt, or 1/2 teaspoon of table salt. Why, click here?

1 to 2 medium jalapeños seeded and finely chopped (optional for topping)

1/2 Cup panko bread crumbs (optional for topping)

Crackers, pretzels or veggies for serving.

1 slice mozzarella or white cheddar cheese for laces

INSTRUCTIONS

Using a stand mixer or a bowl and a spatula mix together 1/2 cup of the chopped bacon, the pickled jalapeño, cream cheese, 1 cup cheddar, 1/2 of the green onions, garlic powder, salt until combined. Scrape the mixture onto a large sheet of plastic wrap and, using the plastic wrap to keep your hands from getting messy, shape the mixture into a football. Fatten the top of the ball. You’ll want to press down on the middle and sort of pinch the sides while you press it into a football shape. Refrigerate for at least an hour and up to overnight. Sprinkle/roll your cheese ball with the remaining green onion, 1/2 fresh jalapeño, bread crumbs and bacon and press firmly into the cheeseball to coat. Place a few strips of cheese on the football to resemble laces. Serve with crackers, pretzels or even veggies.