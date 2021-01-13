No-kneed multi-grain bread recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Either you were one of the people who made homemade bread during the height of the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders, or you knew people who were.

Making bread is often associated with a lot of hard work, but it doesn’t have to be. This no-kneed recipe is really simple and requires very little effort.

Chef Matt Chatfield, with Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza, joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter to share a recipe he has developed over the past 12 years.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons coarse cornmeal (polenta)

3 tablespoons rolled oats (not quick)

2 tablespoons wheat bran

1 cup water

3 cups (14 ounces) bread flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup buttermilk or milk

Directions

To make the dough, stir together the flour, brown sugar, salt and yeast in a 4-quart bowl (or in the bowl of an electric mixer). Add the water, grains, honey, buttermilk and water. Stir or mix on low speed with the dough hook until the ingredients form a ball. Add a few drops of water if any of the flour remains separate. Mix thoroughly, but you do not need to knead the dough. Lightly oil a bowl and transfer the dough to the bowl, rolling it around to coat it with oil Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature for 2 hours, or until the dough doubles in size. Place the risen dough in the refrigerator overnight. This will help develop gluten and flavor in the dough. Remove the dough from the refrigerator the next day, and take it out of the bowl. Shape it into a Boule or preferred Loaf shape. Mist the top of the dough with water and sprinkle with poppy seeds, if desired. Mist again, this time with spray oil, and loosely cover the dough with plastic wrap or a towel. Let rise for about 90 minutes, or until the dough nearly doubles in size. If you are using a loaf pan, the dough should crest fully above the lip of the pan, doming about 1 inch above the pan at the center. About 30 minutes before the bread has finished rising, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake for about 40 minutes on the middle rack of the oven, until the bread is deep brown and the internal temperature reaches 190 degrees. (Check the bread after about 20 to 30 minutes, and if it’s browning quickly, cover with foil to prevent the crust from over cooking) When the loaf is finished baking, remove immediately from the pan and cool on a rack for at least 30 minutes, preferably 1 hour, (the hardest part!) before slicing or serving.

