One-pot creamy zucchini and mushroom pasta recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Who wants to spend time cleaning up the kitchen while summer nights are coming to an end? Thankfully, culinarian Lauren Lane has a recipe perfect for warm days with minimal dish washing.

“I love this one-pot Summery pasta dish!” Lauren wrote. “It is ready in less than 30 minutes and you only have 1 pot to clean! Bonus. it’s filled with nutritious ingredients that taste great too! Yea!”

Ten minutes prep. Fifteen minutes cooking. Twenty-five minutes total.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

3/4 pound mushrooms, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/2 inch half moons

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound uncooked spaghetti, macaroni, farfalle (Cervasi preferred) Note: if using spaghetti, you will need to break the noodles in half…I know, I’m breaking my own rules here;)

4 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth. (Or water will work too!)

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup frozen peas (optional)

1 lemon zested

1/2 lemon juiced

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Instructions

In a large skillet on medium heat add the olive oil. Once hot, add the mushrooms, zucchini and garlic. Cook, stirring often for about 2-3 minutes. Add the pasta, broth and salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and then cover. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 7-10 minutes or until water is almost all absorbed and pasta is tender. Add the cream and peas and stir. Turn the heat off, and add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and Parmesan and serve.

A note from Lauren

“If you’re on a pasta free meal plan, we can’t be friends. JK, I’ve got you. If you are going to use zucchini noodles (or zoodles), you can decrease the water to about 1/3 cup and add the noodles/water as directed in the recipe.

Veggie variations: Swap the mushrooms for a couple of handfuls of spinach (add spinach at the end with the cream) OR, add chopped asparagus or peppers instead of the mushrooms and zucchini moons. Add these veggies when you would add the zucchini and mushrooms. Add any fresh herbs you have on hand, Basil, thyme, or parsley work best IMO.”

