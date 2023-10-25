KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for an adorable way to spice up your Halloween baking, we have a quick recipe that’s perfect for you.

The Oreo Bat Brownie Bites are fast and easy. They come together in 30 minutes or less.

Here is what you need and how to make the delicious Oreo Bat Brownie Bites:

Ingredients:

Double-stuffed oreos

Brownie Bites

Chocolate chips

Candy eyes

Directions:

Twist apart and break each Oreo cookie in half to form wings. Melt chocolate chips; microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between each increment, until smooth. Dip one side of the brownie bite into the chocolate. Cut a slit in the brownie for the wing to fit in. Deep the tip of each wine into the chocolate and insert the wing. While the chocolate is still wet, place two candy eyes on each of the Oreo cookies to form the bat eyes.

