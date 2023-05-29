KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4 for a sweet dessert — oven s’mores dip! Enjoy it with salty or sweet treats.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 ½ cups chocolate chips, semi-sweet, milk chocolate, or a combo
- 15 jumbo marshmallows, halved
Optional Add-Ins to add onto the chocolate layer
- Sea Salt on top of the chocolate
- Peanuts
- Chopped Bacon
- Dollops of Peanut Butter
- Shredded Coconut
Dippers
- Pretzel Chips
- Potato Chips
- Graham Crackers
- Strawberries
INSTRUCTIONS
- Adjust rack to center position of oven and place 8-inch cast iron skillet on rack. Preheat oven to 450°F with skillet inside.
- Once the oven is preheated, use a pot holder to carefully remove skillet from the oven.
- Add butter to the skillet and swirl the skillet so that the melted butter coats the bottom and sides.
- Pour chocolate chips in an even layer into the bottom of the skillet.
- Add in any of the other ingredients on the add-in’s list.
- Carefully arrange marshmallow halves over the chocolate chips, covering the chocolate completely.
- Bake for 4-7 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted to your preference (watch closely!). If they aren’t brown at this point, turn on the broiler and broil them for just a biit. Watch until they are toasted and brown. This goes FAST.
- Use an oven mitt to remove the skillet from the oven and allow to rest for ma couple of minutes. It will be hot.
- Serve immediately with graham crackers, potato chips, strawberries, pretzels, apple slices or cookies.