KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4 for a sweet dessert — oven s’mores dip! Enjoy it with salty or sweet treats.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 ½ cups chocolate chips, semi-sweet, milk chocolate, or a combo
  • 15 jumbo marshmallows, halved

Optional Add-Ins to add onto the chocolate layer

  • Sea Salt on top of the chocolate
  • Peanuts
  • Chopped Bacon
  • Dollops of Peanut Butter
  • Shredded Coconut

Dippers

  • Pretzel Chips
  • Potato Chips
  • Graham Crackers
  • Strawberries

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Adjust rack to center position of oven and place 8-inch cast iron skillet on rack. Preheat oven to 450°F with skillet inside.
  2. Once the oven is preheated, use a pot holder to carefully remove skillet from the oven.
  3. Add butter to the skillet and swirl the skillet so that the melted butter coats the bottom and sides.
  4. Pour chocolate chips in an even layer into the bottom of the skillet.
  5. Add in any of the other ingredients on the add-in’s list.
  6. Carefully arrange marshmallow halves over the chocolate chips, covering the chocolate completely.
  7. Bake for 4-7 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted to your preference (watch closely!). If they aren’t brown at this point, turn on the broiler and broil them for just a biit. Watch until they are toasted and brown. This goes FAST.
  8. Use an oven mitt to remove the skillet from the oven and allow to rest for ma couple of minutes. It will be hot.
  9. Serve immediately with graham crackers, potato chips, strawberries, pretzels, apple slices or cookies.