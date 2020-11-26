Pineapple casserole: Quick, easy and perfect for a tropical Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a quick, easy and delicious dish you can whip up for Thanksgiving (or really, whenever) on the fly, we got you covered.

FOX4’s Kera Mashek joined the Morning Show today for a beloved family Thanksgiving recipe. It’s called pineapple casserole, but its more of a dessert than anything. Imagine a French toast bake, and you’ll get pretty close.

Watch Kera prepare the dish in the video above.

Ingredients

6-8 slices of bread, torn into pieces

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup of half-n-half

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 can crushed pineapple, undrained

Cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all together & pour into greased casserole dish. Bake 1 hr 30 mins.

Notes from Kera

This is enough to make a square casserole dish. I typically make a double batch, to fill a rectangular 9 x 13 dish, stirring about half way through. Sprinkle cinnamon on top!

The great thing about this dish is you can do lots of swaps! If you are wanting to make it healthier, you can use whole grain or GF bread, Skim, Almond or Soy Milk for the 1/2 n 1/2, and Splenda or Coconut Palm Sugar. You can use Egg Beaters for the eggs, and faux or vegan butter. To make it fluffier, you can use home-baked bread or French bread loaf from the store.

You can put this in the oven, while preparing stove-top items. It’s like a dessert for a side dish! SOOO delicious!! ENJOY!!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.