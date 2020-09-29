Pizza Bar Tailgate: everything but the kitchen sink!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No more squabbling over what toppings to order for your pizza. Now, you can make a pizza bar for your tailgate or homegate that makes everyone happy!
Be warned, this will take a fair amount of preparation. However, none of your guests will be disappointed, and neither will you!
Ingredients
- 4 flatbread pizza sheets
- 1-14 oz. jar Hy-Vee Pizza sauce
- 1 lbs. Mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 2 cups cooked Zarda Pulled Pork (available in your local Hy-Vee store)
- 1 cup of your favorite BBQ Sauce (place in plastic squirt bottle)
- 4 TB Green Onions, Minced
- 1 lbs. Ground Chuck
- 1 pkg. Hy-Vee Taco Seasoning
- 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
- 1 cup diced tomato
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 each red and yellow bell pepper, seeded and julienned (cut into thin strips)
- 1 small red onion, peeled and julienned, caramelize onions in a med-high heat pan until carmelization has taken place
- 1/3 cup black olives sliced
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese pearls
- 1 sprig fresh basil leaves
- 1/3 cup pitted and sliced Kalamata olives
- Olive oil to brush on flatbread crusts
Directions
The trick to this successful Home-Gate Recipe is to prep ahead and have many options for your hungry fan base.
- Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees
- Sauté your ground chuck in a small drizzle of oil over medium high heat for about 5-6 minutes, stirring to break up the meat. After its cooked, drain to remove excess oil
- Mix in taco seasoning and keep warm while building pizzas
- These crusts are already baked, so they are easy to build
- The first three flatbread are started with a thin layer of pizza sauce and then a layer of shredded Mozzarella chdeese
- The last flatbread pizza is brushed with olive oil then mozzarella pearls, basil, Kalamata olives