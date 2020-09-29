Pizza Bar Tailgate: everything but the kitchen sink!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No more squabbling over what toppings to order for your pizza. Now, you can make a pizza bar for your tailgate or homegate that makes everyone happy!

Be warned, this will take a fair amount of preparation. However, none of your guests will be disappointed, and neither will you!

Ingredients

4 flatbread pizza sheets

1-14 oz. jar Hy-Vee Pizza sauce

1 lbs. Mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 cups cooked Zarda Pulled Pork (available in your local Hy-Vee store)

1 cup of your favorite BBQ Sauce (place in plastic squirt bottle)

4 TB Green Onions, Minced

1 lbs. Ground Chuck

1 pkg. Hy-Vee Taco Seasoning

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

1 cup diced tomato

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 each red and yellow bell pepper, seeded and julienned (cut into thin strips)

1 small red onion, peeled and julienned, caramelize onions in a med-high heat pan until carmelization has taken place

1/3 cup black olives sliced

1 cup mozzarella cheese pearls

1 sprig fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup pitted and sliced Kalamata olives

Olive oil to brush on flatbread crusts

Directions

The trick to this successful Home-Gate Recipe is to prep ahead and have many options for your hungry fan base.

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees

Sauté your ground chuck in a small drizzle of oil over medium high heat for about 5-6 minutes, stirring to break up the meat. After its cooked, drain to remove excess oil

Mix in taco seasoning and keep warm while building pizzas

These crusts are already baked, so they are easy to build

The first three flatbread are started with a thin layer of pizza sauce and then a layer of shredded Mozzarella chdeese

The last flatbread pizza is brushed with olive oil then mozzarella pearls, basil, Kalamata olives