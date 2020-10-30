Pumpkin risotto with seared scallops recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may like sweet pumpkin delights everytime fall comes around, and we know people are crazy about pumpkin mixing with the bitter of coffee. But how about pumpkin in a savory dish?

FOX4’s Karli Ritter met up with chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza, to see what this curious cornucopia of flavors was all about. It didn’t disappoint.

Ingredients

SCALLOPS

4-6 U-10 Diver Scallops

Mix of salt, pepper, garlic, chili powder to season

4 tbsp grapeseed oil

RISOTTO

½ cup pumpkin purée

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tbsp light brown sugar

pinch ground cinnamon

3 cups chicken stock

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 ea yellow onion, small dice

4 tbsp poblano pepper, small dice

1 ea garlic clove minced

1 cup Arborio rice

parmesan cheese

2 tbsp fresh scallions, sliced

salt and pepper

Directions for risotto

1. Stir together the first 4 ingredients for the risotto into a small pot and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. The ingredients are pumpkin purée, heavy cream, light brown sugar, cinnamon.

2. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove mixture from the heat and pour into a blender with 1/4 cup stock, season with salt and pepper and blend.

3. With the motor running, add ¼ cup of butter into the blender, 1 tablespoon at a time. Blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.

4. Pour the mixture into a bowl and set aside until ready to use.

5. Warm the chicken broth into a medium pot and warm over low heat.

6. Place a large pan over medium heat and melt the remaining butter and olive oil.

7. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for about 3 minutes.

8. Add the arborio rice and sauté for 3 Minutes.

9. Begin adding the warm broth to the rice, one ladle full at a time, stirring frequently.

10. Each time the liquid evaporates, add another ladle of broth and continue to stir.

11. Continue to add liquid and stir until the rice is al dente, 20-25 minutes.

12. Stir in the pumpkin puree until completely combined.

13. Stir in the parmesan until smooth. Fold in the Scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Directions for scallops

1. When Risotto is ready to serve, preheat a cast iron pan or griddle with NO OIL over medium heat to around 400 degrees F.

2. Pat the scallops dry, and season both sides with spices.

3. Add small amount of oil to pan and add the Scallops. Sear on one side for 2-3 minutes. Then using a sharp-edged metal spatula, go under the scallops and turn them, making sure to get the “crust” you just seared.

4. After second side has cooked 2- minutes or so, check for doneness, then remove to a serving dish and top the Risotto.