Pumpkin spice sheet pan pancakes recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pumpkin Spice Sheet Pan Pancakes are the perfect sweet and delicious fall breakfast! And they are great for a crowd or to freeze for a quick breakfast, according to culinarian Lauren Lane.

Made with cinnamon, pureed pumpkin, and topped with whipped cream and maple syrup, you are not going to be able to resist this pumpkin spice breakfast treat!

Picture of pumpkin pan pancakes courtesy of culinarian Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

For the Cinnamon Sugar Topping (optional)

1/4 cup of coarse sugar or brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

For the Pancakes

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 cups milk, or buttermilk

1 large egg

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 Tbsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup brown sugar, or granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. To make the topping, mix the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chopped pecans, if using, together. Set aside. Whisk together the melted butter, milk, egg, pumpkin puree, baking powder, salt, sugar, and cinnamon until smooth. Add the flour, and mix until just combined. Don’t over mix the batter, it should still have some lumps. It’s best if the batter can rest for 30 minutes and up-to overnight. It makes them a bit more fluffy. Pour the batter into the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar topping evenly over it. Bake for 16-22 minutes until slightly risen and fully cooked in the center. Remove from the oven and allow to cool just slightly before slicing and serving. You can slide it onto a cutting board for easy cutting. Serve with butter and maple syrup.

Notes and tips

For this recipe, make sure to use pure pumpkin puree, NOT pumpkin pie filling.

Serve pancakes with butter, syrup, whipped cream, nuts or any other favorite toppings.

Make sure to line your sheet pan with parchment paper before adding the batter to the pan.

Use a pizza cutter to cut the pancakes easily. Then use a spatula to remove them from the pan.

Freeze option: Prepare pancakes. Freeze cooled pancakes wrapped in cling wrap and stored in zip top bag. To warm, place pancakes on an ungreased baking sheet, cover with foil and reheat in a preheated 375° oven, 5-10 minutes. Or microwave until warm.

