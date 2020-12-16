Recipe and steps for crafting mason jar hot chocolate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s both a creative craft and a delicious treat perfect for any small gift! Culinarian Lauren Lane demonstrated how to make mason jar hot chocolate.

“A big mug of hot chocolate is just what I need on a cold day! It feels so festive,” Lane wrote. “That’s also why I like to make the mix in mason jars to gift around the holidays! Just over here spreading a little holiday cheer!”

Picture courtesy of Lauren Lane.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup cocoa powder

1 cup powdered milk

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Optional Mix-Ins:

Chocolate Dipped Jumbo Marshmallows

Mini marshmallows

Crushed candy canes

INSTRUCTIONS

Using a funnel, layer the ingredients in each jar as follows: granulated sugar, a pinch of salt, cocoa, dried milk, and chocolate chips. Seal the jars. To serve, shake jar to combine. Combine 1 cup of hot water or milk and 1/3 cup of hot chocolate mix and stir.

NOTES:

For the chocolate dipped marshmallow:

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

10 large marshmallows

Melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each interval. Do not overheat or chocolate will scorch. Alternatively, melt using a double boiler.

Insert a stick or peppermint stick into the marshmallows. Dip the marshmallow halfway in chocolate. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes or sprinkles.

Place on waxed paper or parchment paper and refrigerate. Let marshmallows sit at room temperature for 5 minutes before serving.

Gift Ideas: Gift with a mug, peppermint stick, chocolate dipped marshmallows or a bag of mini marshmallows.

