Recipe and steps for crafting mason jar hot chocolate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s both a creative craft and a delicious treat perfect for any small gift! Culinarian Lauren Lane demonstrated how to make mason jar hot chocolate.
“A big mug of hot chocolate is just what I need on a cold day! It feels so festive,” Lane wrote. “That’s also why I like to make the mix in mason jars to gift around the holidays! Just over here spreading a little holiday cheer!”
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup powdered milk
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Optional Mix-Ins:
- Chocolate Dipped Jumbo Marshmallows
- Mini marshmallows
- Crushed candy canes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Using a funnel, layer the ingredients in each jar as follows: granulated sugar, a pinch of salt, cocoa, dried milk, and chocolate chips.
- Seal the jars.
- To serve, shake jar to combine.
- Combine 1 cup of hot water or milk and 1/3 cup of hot chocolate mix and stir.
NOTES:
For the chocolate dipped marshmallow:
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 10 large marshmallows
- Melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each interval. Do not overheat or chocolate will scorch. Alternatively, melt using a double boiler.
- Insert a stick or peppermint stick into the marshmallows. Dip the marshmallow halfway in chocolate. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes or sprinkles.
- Place on waxed paper or parchment paper and refrigerate. Let marshmallows sit at room temperature for 5 minutes before serving.
Gift Ideas: Gift with a mug, peppermint stick, chocolate dipped marshmallows or a bag of mini marshmallows.
