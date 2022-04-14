KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Brett DeHart is bringing a Pangea Experience on Monday, April 25 and brought a small sample of what you can expect to the FOX4 kitchen.

DeHart joined FOX4’s Abby Eden to go over Andean quinoa fried pollo, one course of the five-course meal provided at the Pangea Experience hosted at Strang Hall in Overland Park.

“I can make all this fancy food, but one of my favorite foods is fried chicken tenders,” DeHart said.

Ingredients

Pickled plantains

2 cups cider vinegar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole peppercorns

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes

3-4 plantains, shredded on a grater

1 cucumber, seeded and finely diced, for garnish

Aji amarillo aioli

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons Aji Amarillo yellow chile paste or powder

1 tablespoon finely chopped flatleaf parsley

3 teaspoons kosher salt

Andean quinoa pollo

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ cup grated cotija cheese or Parmesan

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups quinoa, lightly toasted, cooked and drained, patted dry

2 pounds chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

Directions

Plantains

In a small saucepan, bring vinegar, sugar, salt, peppercorns, mustard seeds, chili pepper flakes to a boil until all ingredients are incorporated, stirring occasionally, then simmer for 5 minutes. Cool pickling mixture completely.

Add plantains and allow mixture to marinate overnight. Add cucumber just before ready to serve.

Aioli

Pulse mayonnaise, lime juice, chili paste, parsley and salt in a blender until well combined.

Quinoa pollo

In a large skillet, heat cooking oil of your choice over medium heat.

Whisk flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper and cheese together in a bowl. Whisk eggs, yolks and buttermilk with a fork until blended in a second bowl for egg wash. Put quinoa in a third bow. Flour the chicken cubes, dip in egg mixture, and roll in quinoa.

Gently fry breaded chicken on all sides until cooked and golden brown. Blot with paper towel, if necessary.

Serve chicken with Aji Amarillo Aioli and Plantains.